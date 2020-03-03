School mergers a hot topic this Town Meeting Day

Presidential candidates will be listed on the ballot as part of Super Tuesday voting, but it's also Town Meeting Day, so most will be heading to the polls to vote on more local issues including school budgets.

This year was particularly challenging because it was the first time a bunch of newly merged school districts under Act 46 had to build one big budget.

In other words, Act 46 rules forced the creation of districts like Windham Southeast Unified Union School District, Franklin Northwest Unified Union School District, and Barre Unified Union School District last July, meaning this Town Meeting Day is the first in which members of multiple towns are voting for one centralized school budget.

Because all of those districts were forced to merge rather than doing so voluntarily, they lost out on tax breaks meant to make the transition easier. For example, Barre Unified Union School District would have received $5 million had Barre City and Barre Town agreed on the merger.

Paul Malone, the board chair of the Barre Unified Union School District, says it's been a difficult year making tough decisions. "It was a matter of trying to bring all the different kinds of educational systems into one. It was bringing the financial pictures into one, changing policies so the policies were more uniform across the entire district. That's a major challenge onto itself," he said.

Now, the Barre Unified Union School District is asking city and town residents pass a school budget that's about 11 percent more than last year's.

Officials say that jump is in large part a result of other factors, like statewide health care premium increases.

Many of these newly merged districts say they're trying to spread their dollars as far as possible, aligning with Act 46 goals, like more educational opportunities for students.

Barre's leaders say if residents don't pass newly merged districts' school budgets, they'll have to make significant sacrifices, cutting programs and staff.

