School board holds open house at Lamoille Union High School ahead of bond vote

Lamoille Union High School is holding an open house Thursday to share more about why they want renovation work to be done.

School officials say the high school has over $2 million in repairs that need to be done by next year.

Officials say the work has been put off for almost a decade.

The Lamoille North Modified Unified Union is asking voters to approve a bond that would get the work done.

Ahead of the September vote, they are holding two open houses this week and an informational meeting next Monday.

