School presentations take aim at e-cigarette use

Health officials around our region are sounding the alarm about e-cigarettes and the increasing number of kids getting hooked.

"This is a nationwide epidemic," said Sarah Cosgrove, a respiratory therapist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

On this day, she's talking to middle school students at Christ the King School just down the street. "This population, the 12 to 17-year-olds are most definitely being targeted, especially using social media," she said.

But you don't need to take her word for it.

"I feel like I have, but I don't know for sure," said Jack Fortier, a 6th grader.

"I have not seen any kids vape, but I have seen adults vape," said Emma Cosgrove, a 7th grader.

"yes, I've seen people downtown do it," said Alyssa Fullam, a 6th grader.

And the statistics back it up. According to the CDC, 3.6 million high school and middle schoolers have used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. About 20 percent of high school students admit to vaping, and five percent of middle schoolers.

"Kids are testing their limits with it, and getting hooked at a younger age," Cosgrove said. And she says the effects can be both physical and mental. She says it primes kids for addiction later in life and can lead to depression and anxiety. "There are a a lot of misconceptions. I mean, people still think it is water vapor and doesn't have any nicotine in it."

And debunking that myth, among others, is why the school event was organized.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Is it surprising to you knowing that so many kids your age are doing it?

Alyssa Fullam: I don't think kids should do it -- then they get addicted their whole life.

"The fact that a lot of kids are using it is crazy because it's illegal," Fortier said.

"I didn't know that there are multiple metals that you inhale," Emma Cosgrove said.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center will be hosting a similar event at the hospital March 25th targeting parents and teachers, to help educate them about the dangers, with the ultimate goal of putting the lights out on youth vaping across the region.

Meanwhile, the Vermont Legislature is looking at several ways to restrict the use of e-cigarettes.

One bill seeks to limit internet sales in Vermont. Sponsors say teens are able to get around the 18-year-old age limit by buying online.

A second bill looks to raise the age for e-cigs and all tobacco products to 21.

And a third bill-- already passed by the House-- seeks to jack up the price of vaping with a 92 percent tax on e-cigarette products.