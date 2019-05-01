School water testing bill moves forward at Statehouse

A bill to test for lead in all Vermont schools and child care facilities is moving forward, but the House and Senate will need to settle some differences before it can become law.

The Scott administration and lawmakers initially hoped to pass this bill quickly to begin testing schools before students break for the summer, but the details have slowed it down and testing won't begin until the fall -- if it passes.

The House gave its version preliminary approval Wednesday on a voice vote. It sets the standard for lead in potable water a five parts per billion. The Senate version set the standard at three parts per billion. School districts would receive state funding for remediation efforts, such as replacing taps or pipes to meet the standard.

The Department of Health did a pilot test of water in 16 schools last year and all had traces of lead, while five schools had levels high enough to require immediate action.

"There is no safe level of lead in the body. The report states that action should be taken to ensure that lead levels are as low as possible," said Rep. Kate Webb, D-Shelburne. "We used five parts per billion, first, because it was more in line with FDA bottled water rules."

The House version will be up for final passage Thursday, then the House and Senate will have to negotiate the different standards.