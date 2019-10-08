Schools on the frontline identifying youth mental health issues

More kids are coming to school with trauma and mental health concerns and schools are often the first line of defense when it comes to identifying and treating the child.

As part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Galen Ettlin spoke with Teri Sibenaller, a behavioral interventionist at South Hero Elementary and also Mrs. Vermont International 2019.

He also spoke with South Burlington High School teacher Gar Smith and students Trey Michael and Delaney Rosner, about the school's Mental Health Club.