Schumer: Dems can work with Trump on $2 trillion infrastructure plan

Democratic congressional leaders say they have reached an agreement with the president on a $2 trillion infrastructure overhaul.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer calls the says the president pushed off tough questions about where the money will come from. Schumer says they told Trump the group needs his ideas on funding.

"It was a very constructive meeting. It's clear that both the White House and all of us want to get something done on infrastructure in a big and bold way and there was goodwill in this meeting and that was different than some of the other meetings that we've had which is a very good thing," Schumer said.

In addition to roads and bridges and water, Schumer said he believes that every American home needs broadband internet.