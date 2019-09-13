Schumer, Higgins push for more staff at northern border

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-New York, want more Customs and Border Patrol workers at our northern posts.

Friday, they announced the Border Officer Utilization for National Defense Act or BOUND. The two sponsors plan to introduce the bill next week.

It stems from the long waits people had to face at understaffed border crossings during the spring and summer. The under-staffing was because the Department of Homeland Security transferred northern border officers to the southern border. But many northern officers have now returned.