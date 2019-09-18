Schumer: The time is now to safeguard nation's election security

There's another push on Capitol Hill for election security funding.

Last year, Senate Republicans blocked an amendment to increase election security funds.

Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee will vote on a similar amendment to send states money for more secure elections systems.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said Russia and China are not slowing down to wait for the U.S. to increase security.

"I agree foreign adversaries are lining up to do what Putin did in 2016 with the presidential campaign to begin in earnest next year. The time is now to safeguard our elections from foreign interference," said Schumer, D-New York.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, sits on the Appropriations Committee taking on that amendment Thursday.