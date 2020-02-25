Schumer: Trump administration has no plan to deal with coronavirus

President Donald Trump is trying to minimize fears about coronavirus spreading rampantly in the United States. He says the situation is "very well under control in our country."

Trump addressed the issue at a news conference in New Delhi following meetings with India's prime minister.

The president says the U.S. has "very few people" with coronavirus. The U.S. has 35 of the more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.

This comes as fears about the spread of cases outside China have sent financial markets into a dive.

As officials with the World Health Organization warn world governments to begin preparing for a pandemic, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says the Trump administration is showing "towering and dangerous incompetence."

"Here in the United States, the Trump administration has been caught flatfooted. The administration has no plan to deal with coronavirus, no plan and seemingly no urgency to develop one," said Schumer, D-New York.

Federal health officials held a classified briefing with lawmakers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Trump is asking Congress for $2.5 billion for preparations in case of a widespread outbreak.