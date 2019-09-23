Schumer: Trump vaping crackdown has too many loopholes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says a Trump administration plan to crack down on flavored e-cigarettes has too many loopholes and won't do enough to keep kids from getting hooked.

"The administration's general lean to favor industry over consumers, there's a legitimate fear, a real fear, that this ban may not be a ban at all," said Schumer, D-New York.

Schumer argues companies can reintroduce their kid-friendly flavors to the market with signoff from the FDA.

The Trump administration plan comes amid an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses among children.