Schumer buzzes about importance of honeybee research

Sen. Chuck Schumer buzzed around the North Country Thursday to talk about the importance of honeybees.

At the Adirondack Bee Supply farm in Morrisonville, there are well over 100,000 bees at 89 hives. But that's fewer than there used to be. Like the rest of the country, New York is experiencing a collapse in the bee population.

Schumer wants to find out why.

"The active number of honeybee colonies in the United States plummeted from 6 million to 2.5 million in 2017. We have half the number of bee colonies we used to. It is a great mystery as to why no one quite knows why so many bee colonies are dying off but we do know without them our agriculture industry will come to a standstill," said Schumer, D-New York.

The USDA recently announced plans to cut honeybee research spending. Schumer is pushing to get at least $10 million in September's budget to resume that research.