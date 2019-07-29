Schumer calls for USDA to resume honeybee data collection

New York Senator Chuck Schumer wants honeybee populations protected.

Schumer isn't happy about a decision by the U.S Department of Agriculture to stop tracking honeybee populations. It cited budget concerns. Schumer visited bee hives in New York Monday, calling on the USDA to reconsider. He wants the federal government to keep collecting data to keep the species alive, and to boost jobs in agriculture.

A 2017 report from the USDA showed the number of active honeybee colonies fell from more than 6 million in the 1940s to about 2.5 million in 2017.

"One of the most important things we can do is collect data. Which bees, which hives are dying off? What are they near and why?" Schumer said.

Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June to protect pollinators like honey and bumble bees from insecticides.

