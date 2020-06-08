Schumer calls for inquiry into Florida's unemployment system

The U.S. Senate's top Democrat is calling on the Department of Labor's inspector general to investigate Florida's glitch-ridden unemployment system and why it's taking so long for it to disperse benefits.

In a letter to the inspector general, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer asserts that the state has only paid 28% of the 2 million Floridians applying for benefits.

However, state officials say more than 90% of 1.3 million eligible claimants have been paid.

The state's calculation does not include nearly 500,000 people it has initially deemed ineligible.

