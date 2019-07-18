Schumer calls for investigation into viral FaceApp

There are new privacy concerns about a popular app that makes users look older. Democratic Party leaders are calling for an investigation into the Russian-owned FaceApp over concerns it could pose national security and privacy risks.

FaceApp is one of the week's most downloaded apps, with more than 80 million active users, including celebrities.

It uses artificial intelligence to show users how they might look in the future. But technology experts warn you may give up more than you mean to when you upload photos.

"The privacy terms that they make you agree to when you join this app are quite extraordinary. They give the FaceApp license to use your image in any way they want for as long as they want," said Nick Thompson, the editor-in-chief at Wired magazine and a CBS News contributor.

Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to the FBI and Federal Trade Commission asking for an investigation to see if the app poses a national security risk.

"We have to know more about what the heck is going on here," said Schumer, D-New York.

Created in 2017, FaceApp is based in Russia but it claims the data it collects is not transferred to Russia. It also says most images are deleted from its servers without 48 hours.

Thompson says the app does not have access to your entire photo library.

"That's a common misconception of FaceApp. Face App will take that picture that you take of yourself. It won't go through all of your photos or at least no one has found evidence that they're doing that," Thompson said.

The Democratic National Committee is warning presidential campaigns not to use the popular app for security reasons, but tech experts say it shouldn't be a big concern for most people.

"If you're just a regular civilian, you shouldn't worry about it too much more than you, say, worry about Instagram," Thompson said.

App users may want to pay more attention to privacy terms before downloading any app.