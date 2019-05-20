Schumer calls on NTSB to prioritize limo safety

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is pushing a plan to improve limousine safety.

The bill was inspired by that devastating crash in Schoharie last year that killed 20 people and another crash on Long Island in 2015 that killed four passengers.

Schumer's proposal calls on the National Transportation Safety Board to prioritize the development of new safety reforms.

"Because now the NTSB does investigate limo crashes, they never did, they never did. But now we have seen so many of these and had the NTSB done its job, maybe they wouldn't have prevented this horrible crash, but the horrible crash up in Schoharie County where 20 people died might have been prevented," said Schumer, D-New York.

The owner of the company involved in the deadly crash has been charged with 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.