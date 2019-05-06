Schumer co-sponsors TRACED Act to fight robocalls

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York says enough is enough when it comes to those annoying robocalls.

Last week, a flood of robocalls woke up thousands of central New Yorkers in the middle of the night.

Schumer on Monday to announce the TRACED Act. TRACED stands for the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act. It would give federal agencies new tools and authority to trace, prosecute and enforce fines against robocall scammers. It would also establish new requirements for call-authentication technology to filter out robocalls before they reach your phone.

Americans got 5.23 billion robocalls in March alone. That's a new record total for the number of calls made in a month.

Earlier this year, YouMail reported 47.7 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. in 2018, a 57 percent increase over the year before.