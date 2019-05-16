Schumer demands answers about Iran

The confrontation between the U.S. and Iran is heating up, and lawmakers from both parties want answers.

Recent steps by the U.S. government, like evacuating the embassy in Iraq and sending an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the Middle East, have many wondering if President Trump is preparing for war with Iran.

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, not the president. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed that out during a floor speech Thursday.

"We learned sadly in Iraq when things are done behind closed doors, when the American people aren't fully informed, it can lead to significant foreign policy blunders," said Schumer, D-New York.

A briefing for all senators is scheduled for next Tuesday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford are all expected to be a part of it.