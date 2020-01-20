Schumer navigates rocky terrain as impeachment trial unfolds

Sen. Chuck Schumer is trying to pull off a balancing act as he navigates the tough terrain of the third impeachment trial of a sitting president in American history.

His task is to hold together Senate Democrats from all sides of the political spectrum while also trying to maintain his constant presence dealing with a host of local issues in New York.

The Senate Minority Leader tells The Associated Press: “I can do two things at once, and I'm always going to do that."

At home in New York, Schumer faces a potential far-left primary challenge in the next election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)