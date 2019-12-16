Schumer presents impeachment trial proposal to McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to call at least four witnesses if President Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate.

On the day before the House Judiciary Committee issued its 658-page impeachment report, Schumer laid out his proposal for a Senate trial in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Schumer says acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, his senior adviser Robert Blair, former national security adviser John Bolton, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey are crucial witnesses.

"These four witnesses have direct knowledge of the facts, particularly in regard to the delay in the aid to Ukraine. I don't know what they'll say. Maybe they'll say something exculpatory about President Trump. But for so many people who think that there are many Republicans saying 'Yeah, this looks pretty bad, but we need more evidence.' This is the right evidence. We want a trial to be fair for the American people to think it should be fair, but not to be a cover-up, not to be something where there are witnesses who have direct knowledge as to what happened do not testify," Schumer wrote.

Schumer and McConnell are expected to meet over the coming days to establish ground rules for a trial and a starting date. Schumer suggested January 7.

The full House of Representatives is expected to pass articles of impeachment as early as Wednesday.

