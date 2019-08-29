Schumer reacts to Gillibrand's withdrawal from 2020 presidential race

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is reacting to fellow New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gillibrand says she can best serve by uniting the party to unseat President Trump.

In a visit to the North Country Thursday, Schumer agreed.

"I'm glad that we will continue to work together as colleagues. We are a good team and we work hard for New York, including New York agriculture. She ran a good race, she moved issues-- particularly in woman's rights-- that she cares a lot about, so I don't think the race was for naught," Schumer, D-New York.

When asked which candidate he supports for the Democratic nomination, he said he didn't support anyone in particular. But he did take aim at the president, saying Donald Trump promised a lot of things and very few have been delivered.