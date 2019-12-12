Schumer secures fentanyl sanctions in defense bill

A new push to keep illegal synthetic opioids out of the country. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Fentanyl Sanctions Act is being included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The bill, which Schumer introduced in April, will hold China and other countries accountable for commitments to crack down on producers and trackers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

It will also give the U.S. government new tools and resources to sanction illicit traffickers.

The defense bill is expected to pass the Senate early next week.