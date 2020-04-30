Science centers team up to bring STEM to Vermonters

Four Vermont science centers are teaming up to support kids who are learning from home because of COVID-19.

It's called FourScienceVT and it involves the ECHO Leahy Center, the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, the Montshire Museum of Science and the Vermont Institute of Natural Science.

The plan is to provide science, technology, engineering and math-- or STEM-- content, programs and resources to Vermonters during the pandemic and beyond.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Phelan Fretz, the executive director of ECHO, about the project. Watch the video for the full interview.