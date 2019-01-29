Scientists modify chickens to lay medicine-filled eggs

Some chickens in Scotland are far from ordinary. They're laying eggs containing cancer-killing drugs. Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have genetically modified birds to produce human proteins in their eggs that boost the immune system.

"In the past, making these transgenic animals has been very inefficient, very expensive and difficult, and what we've done is found a method that makes it a lot faster a lot more efficient," said Helen Sang, a professor at the Roslin Institute at Edinburgh University.

Scientists say the egg white contains the treasure: large quantities of medically important proteins which they can purify and package as medicines to treat arthritis and some cancers.

"If you want to have more eggs, you just need more birds. And that's why we have in this pen a cockerel and he can produce a lot of children in a short time," said Dr. Lissa Herron of Roslin Technologies.

Eggs are already used for growing viruses used in vaccines such as the flu shot.

Scientists say making medicine with eggs is up to 100 times cheaper than producing it in a factory. Currently, they can extract one dose of a drug from three eggs and hens can lay up to 300 eggs a year. Researchers believe they can eventually breed enough chicks to produce medicine for patients commercially.