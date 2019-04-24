Scooping doggy doo could earn you a pint at Magic Hat

Wednesday is April Stools' Day.

Magic Hat Brewing Company teamed up with the Lake Champlain Committee to get people to scoop poop at parks and beaches in Burlington and South Burlington.

The so-called fun kicks-off at Red Rocks Park at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Buckets, trash bags, gloves, sanitizer and lunch will be offered and tokens for a free pint of beer for the volunteers who pick up doggy doo.

They say prizes will be awarded for the biggest hauls of poop and there will be a prize for finding the "golden stool" which will be hidden at one of the parks to encourage a thorough clean-ups.