Scott: Every decision tougher than the last during coronavirus crisis

Times like this test the mettle of our leaders.

They have hard and sometimes unpopular decisions to make without the benefit of history as a guide.

At his news conference on Monday, Gov. Phil Scott was asked which decisions have been hardest during the coronavirus crisis.

"I think every decision that I've had to make, uh, every major decision has been the toughest one. Uh, they don't seem to get any easier. And, uh, I would say, uh, the toughest, toughest decisions maybe yet to come, uh, in trying to open some of the businesses and entities and so forth and doing it in a safe manner, knowing everyone is, is anxious to get back to normalcy. And what I'm trying to do is make sure that we're, we're working together, uh, to make, uh, to, um, to, uh, to keep the public safety in mind, uh, and not do any harm to anyone. So, um, probably the most difficult this is I had to make is the last one because they've all been, they've all been difficult," said Scott, R-Vermont. "We need to check our egos. Uh, in this case, we're all in this together. I thought, uh, uh, President Bush put out a message over the weekend that was well received from my standpoint, uh, that this isn't a time for partisanship. This is a time for us to work together. And, uh, and I think that the history of will be the judge and who does that and who doesn't."

When asked, the governor acknowledged he doesn't have much of a private life these days. He says he's working seven days a week to keep Vermonters safe and reopen the economy.