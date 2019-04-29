Scott: Roadside saliva test must be part of marijuana market bill

Gov. Phil Scott says he remains committed to his demand that roadside testing be part of any legal Vermont marijuana market legislation. That comes after witnessing a simulated test by state police on Monday.

Saliva testing may control the fate of whether or not a bill passes this year. Scott insists on it, but many lawmakers and advocates say it's worthless.

"I didn't realize there was two tests that could be taken with saliva. The first saliva test isn't evidentiary and that the second test could be," Scott said, during a visit to the Public Safety lab in Waterbury Monday.

Vermont State Police Trooper Jay Riggin is a trained drug recognition expert. He put the field testing he does on display for the governor, showing what saliva testing would look like if the state allowed it.

"It's another tool in the tool box, so to speak, and may confirm or may go the other way," Scott said.

Lawmakers are working on legislation to create a legal marijuana market and Scott says roadside saliva testing must be included. But lawmakers, after hearing from expert witnesses, say the test is meaningless because it only indicates the presence of drugs, not whether someone is impaired.

"If they have the saliva test and went through the whole thing and determined there was nothing there, they might just end the investigation at that point," Scott said.

The roadside testing would not be admissible in court, much like roadside breathalyzer tests. But another lab test could determine the level of drugs in a person.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, a longtime Scott ally, says he's on board with roadside testing. "Yeah, it just means one more thing we can use, because this is going to be a big impact on our highways," he said. But Mazza says other lawmakers will really determine its fate. "Anything that we can do to make our highways safe, like we do with alcohol, we're in favor. Now the legality of it will be decided by the judiciary committees."

Some lawmakers are looking to compromise and are looking at allowing police to seek a warrant for the roadside testing. But Scott says he's not sure that will satisfy him. The governor and lawmakers have about three more weeks in this legislative session to figure it out.