Scott: Vermont appears to meet threshold for flood aid

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says it's likely that the damage from this week's spring flooding meets the threshold for the state to seek federal assistance.

The Rutland Herald reports that Scott toured storm-damaged back roads in Pittsfield and Bethel on Wednesday. The Republican governor said it appears to him and officials that the state will exceed the amount of damage needed to apply for federal aid. He says the state will apply for that declaration.

Heavy rains combined with snowmelt Sunday night and into Monday led to roads being closed around Vermont.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more rain this weekend, starting on Friday.

