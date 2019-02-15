Scott administration announces study on short-term rentals

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's administration has announced plans to do a study of the state's short-term rental properties, such as those hosted by Airbnb, to see if they are negatively affecting the state's lodging industry.

Vermont Public Radio reports that last year, legislators approved a law that let short-term rental hosts self-regulate their properties.

State Commissioner of Tourism and Marketing Wendy Knight says members of the lodging industry told legislators the law didn't go far enough. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce says short-term rentals should be regulated like other lodging businesses and be required to register and pay per person lodging fees.

A spokesman for Airbnb declined to comment, saying he will wait until new legislation is proposed.

