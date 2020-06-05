Scott administration pitches $375M stabilization plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont hospitals were struggling before the pandemic but now their budgets are being stretched even tighter.
Now, Governor Phil Scott is pitching a $375 million plan to stabilize the industry.
The hospital system estimates at least $300 million is need to offset business disruption and increased expenses between March and December.
The Agency of Human Services has already paid out $42 million for needs including retainer payments for Medicaid providers, hazard pay, payments to hospitals, and financial relief to nursing homes, among others.
$333 million of the plan have yet to allocated.