Scott administration pitches $375M stabilization plan

Vermont hospitals were struggling before the pandemic but now their budgets are being stretched even tighter.

Now, Governor Phil Scott is pitching a $375 million plan to stabilize the industry.

The hospital system estimates at least $300 million is need to offset business disruption and increased expenses between March and December.

The Agency of Human Services has already paid out $42 million for needs including retainer payments for Medicaid providers, hazard pay, payments to hospitals, and financial relief to nursing homes, among others.

$333 million of the plan have yet to allocated.

