Scott administration plans to close Woodside

Vermont's only juvenile rehabilitation facility will close next year under a plan revealed Monday by the Scott administration.

In its announcement, the Agency of Human Services notes that as of last week, there are currently no juveniles being held at Woodside. The agency says it want to continue to focus on community-based acute care for kids.

The Colchester facility has been under scrutiny for years and has faced numerous lawsuits over procedures.

Department for Children and Families Commissioner Ken Schatz last week said a decline in court filings for delinquency and a decline in youth entering state custody as delinquents led to the lowering in population.

“While Woodside has served a critical role in our continuum of care for delinquent youth for over 30 years, it has become clear that youth needs are changing, and we need to meet their changing needs,” Schatz said in a statement Monday. “Youth have better outcomes through community-based settings where they remain connected to family and supports. DCF will continue to work with our community partners and will continue to grow capacity to meet the complex needs of acute youth in our care.”

The proposal to close Woodside needs approval from the Legislature.