Scott affirms refugees welcome to Vermont, seeks more

Vermont's Republican governor has reaffirmed the state's commitment to accepting refugees from across the world and he would like to return the number of people arriving in the state to the levels before President Donald Trump took office.

In a letter to the president, Gov. Phil Scott said Vermont has welcomed almost 8,000 refugees since 1989 and that before Trump took office the state was accepting about 325 refugees a year.

Scott sent the letter in response to an executive order signed by the president in September that requires governors to publicly say they will accept refugees

