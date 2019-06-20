Scott appoints Springfield Democrat to fill House seat

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has selected Kristi Morris of Springfield to finish the term of Representative Robert Forguites who died in April.

The Democrat has served as manager of engineering at Lovejoy Toy Company for 45 years and on the Springfield Selectboard for more than a decade.

"It's an honor to be appointed to serve the people of Springfield as a state representative," Morris said in a statement. "I look forward to getting to work and appreciate the opportunity to become more involved in supporting my community and moving Springfield forward, while offering stability and accountability as we transition to the future."

Morris will serve the two-seat district along with Representative Alice Emmons, D-Springfield.

Forguites death shocked fellow lawmakers this spring. The 80 year-old was serving his third term in the House.