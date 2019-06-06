Scott asks AG for 'thorough review' of dropped cases

Governor Phil Scott has ordered the Vermont Attorney General to review the Chittenden County prosecutor's decision to drop three high-profile cases.

In a letter to Attorney General T.J. Donovan Wednesday, Scott asked that the cases against Veronica Lewis, Aita Gurung and Louis Fortier receive a thorough review to determine if the AG should re-file any, or all, of the charges.

Lewis faced attempted murder charges for a 2015 shooting. Gurung and Fortier faced murder charges for incidents in 2017. All were planning to use an insanity defense.

"I'm at a loss as to the logic or strategy behind this decision to drop all charges - especially considering the fact that the State's Attorney is aware the Department of Mental Health has no legal authority to continue to keep individuals hospitalized when they do not meet the legal criteria for hospital level of care," Scott said in the letter. "I believe the victims, their families, and the public deserve a full review to ensure justice is served and public safety has been considered."

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George Wednesday defended her decision to drop the cases, saying they would not have won in court. Despite a recent victory in court in the Steven Bourgoin murder trial, where the wrong-way driver also pleaded insanity, George says the evidence of long psychiatric histories in each of the cases posed a challenge. "Without psychiatric testimony I would say that is impossible to do and I think borderline unethical to do," she said. "If at the end of the day we just don't have the evidence it is our obligation to dismiss the charges."

She says her office spent months looking at all possible options before making Tuesday's decision.

