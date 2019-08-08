Scott calls on feds to fix problems in background check system

Vermont's governor is reacting to mass shootings around the country and talking about what he thinks needs to happen to stop them.

Gov. Phil Scott says he's concerned about the polarization that's happening nationally and wants to see better dialogue to fix it.

He touted the efforts Vermont has already made in gun control and said he wants to see the feds fix problems in their background check system.

"The background checks system could use some improvement. I think regardless, I think first of all we need to have better background checks. But then look within the system and enhance that to make sure we're getting all the information we need within that system. So I am in some respects encouraged that we're having this national dialogue. But it takes more than words. We need some action," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Vt. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson pointed to a bill the governor vetoed which would have placed a 24-hour waiting period on buying handguns in Vermont, among other things. She said it also would have helped close perceived loopholes in background checks.

The governor said he vetoed it because of the handgun waiting period and would be open to continuing the conversation about other areas of the bill.