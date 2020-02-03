Scott campaign accepting donations; still no formal re-election bid

Vermont Governor Phil Scott still hasn't officially announced he's running for re-election, but his campaign team is accepting donations.

This comes after Scott vetoed a paid family leave plan.

WCAX received an email from his campaign team talking about the veto and asking Vermonters to quote "chip in 14 dollars so we can get the word out loud and clear that Vermonters simply cannot afford a new tax."

When you click the link, it sends you to a donation page on Scott's campaign website and talks about donations to a candidate for statewide office.