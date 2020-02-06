Scott commends Romney's vote to convict president

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday talked about the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Gov. Phil Scott

Scott has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and said the president abused his powers and he shouldn't be in office.

He also commended the lone Republican who voted to remove Trump from office.

The Senate's vote was mostly along party lines with Democrats voting to convict and Republicans voting to keep the president in office. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the lone Republican vote to remove Trump from office.

Governor Scott says he would have acted similarly to Romney.

"It's hard for me to say what I would have done exactly. I'm not there, I'm not a senator. I didn't sit through all of the hearings. I'm just saying I would hope that I would do the same thing as Senator Romney did and step up and do what I thought was right," Scott said.

Scott says he wanted to hear witnesses in the trial which Senate Republicans voted to block. He says senators harmed the impeachment process by not collecting all of the information possible in the trial.

But, ultimately, the governor says it's up to voters to make the determination this fall whether President Trump should stay in office.