Gov. Scott defends decision to not make reopening discussions public

Vermont state leaders are coming up with the plans for businesses to reopen and some say they want to play part.

As different sectors of the economy reopen, or prepare to reopen, we heard from some who questioned why the discussions about the procedures they would need to follow weren't happening publicly so that people could have a chance to express any concerns.

In New Hampshire, the economic recovery group's meetings are public and minutes are posted.

Governor Phil Scott says while they're doing things differently than our Granite State neighbors, when it comes to how the money is spent, Vermont lawmakers will be involved.

"I think what we did was right. I think what we're doing right now is appropriate. And we'll continue to do so. And when we get into the economic packages, we'll be debating those with the legislature. As opposed to what I believe will happen in New Hampshire," said Scott.

He also said there are many voices from the industries represented in the discussions.