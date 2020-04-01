Scott encouraged by how Vermonters are meeting challenge of COVID-19

Gov. Phil Scott says he knows the COVID-19 situation has created fear and uncertainty but he says he's encouraged by how Vermonters are meeting the challenge.

"Vermonters are independent, self-reliant and tough. And we take care of each other through tough times, putting the needs of others ahead of our own. That's what being Vermont strong is all about. That's the spirit I see every day. And that's why I'm certain we're going to get through this and we'll do it together," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor did put out a call for more help on the frontlines asking retired or former health care workers to help meet the growing need for care. He said while what he's seen makes it difficult to ask for more, that's what he needs to do. He said Vermont needs experienced people to volunteer for the medical reserve. The governor urged people who can help to sign up. Click here for more information.

"I want each and every Vermonter to know that I know how hard this is. It's hard for all of us. Very few of us can remember a time or an event that has affected each of us with such real consequences and I know that the uncertainty of the situation has created a lot of fear. Many are concerned not only about the health of their family, but their financial future as well. And that's OK. After all, let's be honest, our sense of normal and the comfort and stability that comes with it has been put on hold. So we need to fight this deal, the deadly outbreak across the state and the nation in most parts of the world. And the way we're doing this by, by really taking this within our hands, I want to reiterate that each step we take is guided by the best available science and data that we have available to keep us safe," the governor said.