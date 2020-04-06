Scott expected to announce stay at home extension this week

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week is expected to extend the state's stay at home order beyond mid-April, when it is currently set to expire.

Scott will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Montpelier to provide the latest update on the state's response efforts.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Vermont as of Sunday reached 512 and the number of deaths hit 22.

Last week the state released projections showing the virus is expected to peak here in late April to early May.

Authorities so far have not taken any punitive action against businesses operating in defiance of the governor's stay-at-home order and say they are hoping for voluntary compliance. But the Vermont Attorney General's office is rolling out guidance for issuing fines and penalties. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says they include a civil violation of up to $1,000 per violation per day and criminal violation of up to $500 fine and/or up to six months imprisonment.

The Vermont National Guard as of Sunday was expected to have completed the first 150-beds of 400-bed surge hospital at the Champlain Valley Exposition Center in Essex Junction.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Sununu's stay at home order runs through May 4th.

