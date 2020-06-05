Scott expected to provide new guidance on tourism, indoor dining

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday is expected to announce the reopening of indoor dining and the easing of some out-of-state traveler restrictions during his morning media briefing.

It comes as health officials are monitoring a growing cluster of cases in Winooski. As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 36 new cases statewide, the highest one-day increase since early April. A Winooski virus cluster accounted for 34 of the new cases. Administration officials Friday are expected to provide an update on the latest regional modeling for the virus.

Scott has said any opening of indoor dining will come with a number of new restrictions, and bars will remain closed. He has also hinted at increasing lodging capacity and lifting quarantine requirements for certain out-of-state travelers from the northeast states.

Visits to nursing homes are still on hold, but the governor and health commissioner both said figuring out how to do that -- likely outdoors -- is one of their top priorities right now.

