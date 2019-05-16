Scott hasn't decided if he'll sign gun-buy delay

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he hasn't decided whether he will sign a proposal that would establish a 24-hour waiting period to buy handguns.

The Democratic-controlled House gave final approval to the bill Thursday on a voice vote. It already passed the Senate.

Rep. Martin Lalonde, a Democrat from South Burlington who presented the bill, said it prevents impulsive acts of self-violence and homicides. He said a waiting period provides time to "cool off."

Last year, Scott signed Vermont's first significant gun restrictions.

Speaking at a Statehouse news conference, Scott said he hasn't seen the bill yet, but once he receives it officially, he will study it and make a decision.

The bill also updates and provides clarity on restrictions on high capacity ammunition feeding devices.

