Scott highlights critical need for trained engineers, skilled workers

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is highlighting the state's critical need for trained engineers and other high-skilled workers.

Scott Tuesday proclaimed engineering week in Vermont. The state is lacking about 15,000 workers, especially in health care and engineering. He says engineers provide a critical role in shaping communities and that the state is working hard to attract the kind of skilled jobs many employers are desperate for.

"We definitely have the need here in Vermont. We have all the amenities. We have to go along with it to leverage all of the assets we have. We have one of the healthiest states in the country and one of the safest," Scott said.

He also recognized four engineers from across the state for their work. Greg Edwards, Branden Martin, Vincent Polhemus, and Audrey Picard all received plaques.

