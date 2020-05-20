Scott holding out hope U.S. Senate will deliver on state relief package

When businesses and workers make less money, so does the government, and that means the Scott Administration is taking a close look at cutting costs.

The state has instituted a hiring freeze and for the first three months of the new budget year -- July, August and September -- the Scott Administration wants state agencies and departments to cut 2-percent of their spending. Layoffs are not off the table, but the governor is holding out hope that Washington will deliver.

"The other uncertainty certainty is what Congress is going to do. I know the House of Representatives passed their package, which would have included money for the backfill of some of our budgetary holes that we have, but it doesn't appear that the Senate will take that up. But that doesn't mean it's over. And so we'll know a lot more, during this next three months to determine what needs to be done from there," Scott said.

The state hopes that by reopening the economy and rolling out Wednesday's stimulus package that revenues will rebound enough to prevent drastic cuts in the second quarter.

