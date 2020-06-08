Scott holds up Vermont as model for peaceful protesting

Protests continued in Vermont on Monday, after thousands hit the streets over the weekend demanding action on police reform and racial equity. The governor praised the protesters. But some say there's a double standard here because of the pandemic. Our Calvin Cutler reports.

Gov. Phil Scott is holding up Vermont as a model of how to protest peacefully. But some are wondering why leaders are supporting protests which many times are greater than 25 people and don't always follow social distancing guidelines.

Thousands continue to take to the streets across the nation demanding meaningful criminal justice change at the systemic level.

"It's very important to make sure everyone is on the same page and I feel like that's something that has to be expressed. Not just the older generations either, this is something kids have to be educated on," said Cierra Manassa-Curnin of St. Johnsbury.

And while there has been violence elsewhere, protests in Vermont remain peaceful, including a small one Monday in Lyndonville.

The governor applauds how the protests have been conducted, saying the majority of protesters are wearing masks and conducting protests safely.

"We have the opportunity to do something for society, and now is the time to do it," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Some say there's a double standard where Vermonters still can't gather in groups greater than 25 for weddings and sporting events but thousands can gather on the streets.

Scott says this moment in American history with millions striving for civil rights is more important.

"We have to take this one step at a time making sure people can communicate their frustrations. Black lives do matter and we need to face this and reflect on this," Scott said.

Law enforcement also distributed masks during some of the protests over the weekend.

Organizers and activists say that they're taking as many safety precautions as possible.

"It is understandable that we do have a pandemic going on. And after every time I go to a protest, I scrub my hands, I sanitize and I believe these people do the same," Manassa-Curnin said.

Manassa-Curnin also says there are several ways for people to support Black Lives Matter without exposing themselves to large groups. She says they can actively seek out art, literature and media created by black people.

Though Vermont has not seen any indication of viral spread because of the protests, Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state is prepared to conduct widespread testing.

"Clearly if people develop symptoms, we're in the perfect timeframe for them to know that they have symptoms and for them to seek out testing," Levine said.

Governor Scott also addressed the widely shared video from last week's protest in St. Johnsbury where a protester fell down the steps outside of the police station. He said the protester and the officer made amends over the weekend and thanked them for their leadership.