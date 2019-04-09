Scott hopes to work with Senate on paid family leave

It's the ongoing battle over money and your potential for paid family and medical leave. In Vermont, the bill could face trouble.

The House passed a mandatory program proposal last week on a 92-52 vote. That's short of a veto-proof majority and Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, has his own plan with Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, that would be voluntary.

Our Neal Goswami has been following this issue. He spoke with Galen Ettlin about what's happened so far, and what could happen next.