Scott issues 'stay at home' order

Vermont has joined other states in imposing a "stay at home" order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Phil Scott Tuesday issued what he's calling a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. It directs all Vermonters to stay at home, leaving only for essential reasons critical to health and safety. It includes the closure of in-person operations for all non-essential businesses. It will begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“I want to be very clear about this: We need everyone to limit activities outside of the home and to practice social distancing at all times to slow the spread of this highly contagious and potentially deadly virus,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections, particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions, and prevent it from overwhelming our health care facilities. The more Vermonters who take this seriously and stay home, the faster we can return to normal.”

The order provides exemptions for businesses and entities providing services or functions deemed critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.

The order comes as Vermont Tuesday reported at least 95 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

CNN reports by Wednesday, when the over 17 current state orders take effect, more than 50% of the U.S. population will be officially urged to stay home.

The Vermont order will be in effect until April 15, but could be extended longer.

Scott is expected to provide more information about the order at a press conference Wednesday morning.

