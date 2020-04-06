Scott likely to extend stay-at-home order

Chances are that you and your family will have to stay at home longer than first directed.

The current order in Vermont expires on April 15.

But state leaders say Vermont has not yet reached its peak of coronavirus cases, and Gov. Phil Scott says he's expecting to extend the stay-at-home order.

He says the announcement should come later this week.

"I think it's important to be honest with you. So as we head into the next few weeks, we need to be prepared for things to get worse before they get better," said Scott, R-Vermont. "This is a once in a century challenge. But with each of us sacrificing for the greater good, with neighbors helping neighbors, using Vermont common sense and ingenuity and by uniting around the common cause of protecting one another, we will beat this."

The governor says he's cautiously optimistic that we are "flattening the curve" of illness. He says staying at home is literally saving lives.