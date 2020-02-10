Scott meets with Captain America actor Chris Evans

Captain America and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott teamed up last week to battle the country's toxic political culture.

Scott met with actor Chris Evans in Washington while he was at the National Governors Association Meeting. Evans portrays Captain America in the Marvel comic book movies.

The meeting was connected to Evan's new project called "A Starting Point," which according to a tweet by Scott's office, "aims to help Americans bridge the political divide, hear from other perspectives and better understand the issues that impact them and their families."