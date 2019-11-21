Scott names Department of Tourism and Marketing commissioner

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing.

Heather Pelham takes over from Wendy Knight, who stepped down in June to take a job in the private sector. Pelham has been the deputy commissioner of the department since March 2019 and was the state's chief marketing officer for four years.

"Tourism is a critical driver of our economy and often the first point of contact we have with potential new Vermonters looking to move to our state. Building national awareness of Vermont as a desirable place to visit, as well as live and work, is key to expanding our workforce and growing our economy," Governor Scott said in a statment. "Heather has spent five years within the Agency of Commerce, helping strengthen the Vermont brand and integrating marketing initiatives across state government. Her creativity and expertise will be valuable as we work to advance this critical work."

Pelham will be paid an annual salary of $104,166.40 for the post.

