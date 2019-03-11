Scott on property taxes: This isn't something we can stop this year

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he won't push lawmakers to prevent a property tax rate increase this year.

The Republican vetoed state budgets during his first two years in office to force majority democrats to offset property tax rate increases. He says it was necessary because the rate increases were too dramatic. So far this year, only three of 95 local budgets have failed. About 20 more still need to be voted on, but property tax rates will likely rise by at least a penny. The governor says voters are willing to pay more and he won't look to use state funds to lower the rate.

"The taxpayers have spoken, although, only about 20 percent of them voted on Town Meeting Day, and overwhelmingly approved those budgets. That tells me they're willing to pay a little bit more. It's unfortunate, but this isn't something that we can stop this year," Scott said.

Scott says he's willing to work with the legislature if they want to reduce education spending.